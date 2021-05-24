Ronda Gripentrog and Henry Stav, 9, were among the community members who helped move sand Sunday, May 23 at Mooreton Pond outside Mooreton, N.D. Ten 4-H members from the Aurora Skies, Helping Hands and Lucky Leaf youth groups volunteers. Sand was moved around and under the concrete pads of two shelters along the pond. Prior to the 4-Hers work, the shelters were situated on land where sand had eroded away and needed to be replenished. 'Richland County 4-H enjoys helping out our community,' Gripentrog said.
Volunteers bolster Mooreton Pond shelter
frankstanko
