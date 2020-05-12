Volunteers upgrade American Legion Learning Site

Because of the efforts of members of the Hankinson American Legion, the Sons of the Legion and some of their sons, the Community Garden at the Hankinson American Legion Learning Site has a new irrigation system.
At a scheduled work day on Saturday, April 25, more than 20 volunteers installed the new irrigation system and other projects, readying the garden and the park for this summer’s usage and enjoyment. They were under the supervision of Nate Falk and Arnie Althoff. The new system will provide a more effective watering pattern.
Centennial Plastics in Nebraska — a supplier for Falk Drilling Inc. — donated more than $1,000 worth of pipe to install the system. Falk Drilling supplies various other parts, trenching equipment and expertise to install the new system.
Volunteers also installed a pump, which provides water from the lake for all the irrigating, then trimmed branches and ran them through the new chipper, which will be used as compost around trees and in the garden. The chipper is a recent acquisition from grant money secured by Hankinson elementary principal Anne Biewer. Social distancing was maintained throughout the day by volunteers and Legionnaires.
