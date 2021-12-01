Purchase Access

Richland County, North Dakota, is currently keeping its at-large form of county government.

Votes made during a Monday, Nov. 29 hearing on possible redistricting have not eliminated the idea of voting districts. The public may vote on the issue in 2022, whether in the June or November elections.

With a 3-2 vote, the five-member redistricting board rejected establishing districts that at least one county commissioner would need to live in and be voted into office by its residents. This is known as the completely district method.

A second 3-2 vote rejected having commissioners live in their representative districts but serve as at-large members and be eligible for votes from all county residents. This is known as the hybrid method.

Because both proposals failed, Richland County remained in its current all at-large method.

In both cases, the proposals were approved by former Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson, Wyndmere, North Dakota, representing the county’s lesser-populated cities, and Supervisor Chris McDonald, Helendale Township, North Dakota, representing townships. The proposals were rejected by Richland County Commission Chairman Tim Campbell, Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer and Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, representing the current largest-populated city. The redistricting board’s membership, at least in terms of what parties are represented, was determined by statute, Daily News previously reported.

North Dakota will next hold elections on June 14, 2022, and Nov. 8, 2022. The Richland County Board of Commissioners, whose five members all attended the redistricting hearing, may be required to put the question of citizen-approved county voting districts on a 2022 ballot because of a successful petition from the public.

“The board of county commissioners, upon receipt of a petition signed by at least 10 percent of the qualified electors of the county as determined by the number of votes cast for the office of governor at the preceding general election shall (put the question on the ballot),” the North Dakota Century Code states.

In November 2020, 7,759 individuals in Richland County voted in the gubernatorial race. Following the 10 percent or higher rule, at least 776 qualified members of the voting population would be needed for a petition that would place the question on the ballot.

Richland County Auditor and Administrator Sandy Fossum, who also attended Monday’s hearing only to provide information, confirmed century code information. The code is currently written in regards to the question of at-large elections:

“If approved by 60 percent of the qualified electors voting at such election, all county commissioner districts must be immediately dissolved, and thereafter as the term of office of each member of the board of county commissioners expires, the office must be filled by an election at large,” the code states.

