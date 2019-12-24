WAHPETON BOY HELPS JESSY’S TOY BOX CAUSE

Chase Mikkelson, son of Stefani and Ty Mikkelson, recently held a Scentsy buddy toy drive for Jessy’s Toy Box.
Jessy's Toy Box is a non-profit collects toys, gift cards and other items for children who are in the hospital or who are receiving infusions. It was started by James Jessy Haberman, who wanted to give a toy to other children undergoing medical treatments so they would feel more comfortable during the procedure.
The son of Jim and Heather Haberman of rural Wyndmere, Jessy died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
