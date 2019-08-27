Waletich - Storbakken

Kara Waletich and Brady Storbakken will be united in marriage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sisseton, South Dakota. A reception and dance will follow at the KC Hall in Lidgerwood.
Kara, the daughter of Dewain and Andrea Waletich of Sisseton, is a 2013 graduate of Sisseton High School, a 2018 graduate of North Dakota State University, Fargo, and Sanford Fargo radiology program. She is employed by CDP Hospital in Sisseton as a radiologic technologist.
Brady, the son of Mike and Lynda Storbakken of Lidgerwood, is a 2013 graduate of Lidgerwood High School. He is employed by Bobcat in Gwinner.
The couple will reside at Lidgerwood. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
