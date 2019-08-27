Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Engagements

Waletich - Storbakken

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Waletich - Storbakken

Kara Waletich and Brady Storbakken.

 Submitted

Kara Waletich and Brady Storbakken will be united in marriage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sisseton, South Dakota. A reception and dance will follow at the KC Hall in Lidgerwood.

Kara, the daughter of Dewain and Andrea Waletich of Sisseton, is a 2013 graduate of Sisseton High School, a 2018 graduate of North Dakota State University, Fargo, and Sanford Fargo radiology program. She is employed by CDP Hospital in Sisseton as a radiologic technologist.

Brady, the son of Mike and Lynda Storbakken of Lidgerwood, is a 2013 graduate of Lidgerwood High School. He is employed by Bobcat in Gwinner.

The couple will reside at Lidgerwood. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories