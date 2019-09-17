Quantcast
Walter Klawitter, 99

Walter Klawitter, 99, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Virginia.

Funeral services for Walter are pending. They will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson.

