Walter T. O. Klawitter, 99

Walter Theodore Otto Klawitter left this world to be with God on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Virginia, at the age of 99.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, North Dakota, with the Rev. Thomas Clark presiding. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery following the services.
He was born Dec. 9, 1919, the son of Charles (Karl) and Lizzetta Klawitter (Glassel). He was baptized, received his faith formation and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. He was raised on the family farm outside of Hankinson, along with his eight sisters and one brother.
In 1948 Walter met Julia Blazek and they were married on Nov. 16, 1953 in Wahpeton North Dakota. They settled on a farm west of Hankinson, where together they operated a dairy farm for more than 40 years. After retiring in 1997, he continued to work at various places including North Dakota State College of Science and Chahinkapa Park, both of Wahpeton
In 2012 he moved to Virginia to live with his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Monty. For seven years he was once again able to enjoy farm life, complete with his own private fishing pond.
Walter always embraced life and whatever it offered him. He and Judy enjoyed dancing, frequenting the Breckenridge Pavilion, where he taught his daughters to dance. He was a talented carpenter, enjoyed playing cards and of course his love for fishing was unsurpassed.
He left behind two daughters and sons-in-law: Myra and Steve Schanandore Mandan, North Dakota, Sharon and Monty Hoerauf, Goldvein Virginia. (Monty, Walter’s closest companion for the past seven years, has since past away on Sept. 18, 2019.) He is also survived by six grandchildren: Traci (Travis) Allison, Becky (Brandon) Wolf, Daniel (Angel) Hoerauf, Matthew (Amy) Schanandore, James (Brittany) Schanandore, Thomas (Andrea) Schanandore; 14 great-grandchildren: Emma, Austin, Jackson, Everett, Zachary, Jacob, Kylee, Lucas, Lydia, Everett, Jack, Noah, Lila and Elliot; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Julia; eight sisters: Frieda Anderson, Alma Hoefs, Gertrude Medenwaldt, Lillian Bellin, Ester Bellin, Irene Frazier, Laura Nelson, Alice Klinker; and one brother, Elroy Klawitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.