Wanted: Democratic candidate to be governor of N.D.

WANTED: Gubernatorial candidate with no previous political experience to defeat a man who has been governor for four years.
Any young man, resident of the state, preferably a veteran, fair education, no political strings or obligations and possessor of a few ideas for betterment of state at large may apply for the job. Applicants to be reviewed by 100 interested citizens who will guarantee support but will not obligate the candidate in any way.
This is the verbatim advertisement, with some changes for the task at hand, run in 26 California newspapers that attracted Richard Nixon who was still in the Navy.
The North Dakota Democrats are in as bad a shape as the 100 California Republicans were in 1946, so they are considering following Nixon’s winning model. Several Democratic leaders have talked vaguely about outstanding candidates waiting in the wings, but politics are already running red so it’s time to get some Democratic blood in the race.
Here is my take of how the advertisement should run: WANTED — Dead or Alive, Candidate for governor. Prior experience in government not desirable. Legislators past or present need not apply no matter how little experience they have. We need somebody with a grandfather who carried 50 pounds of flour 14 miles from the nearest country store and died in the blizzard 20 rods from the house. Or died with Custer at the Little Big Horn. (That will get the Native American vote.) Or saved the wagon wheels in a prairie fire that took the tar paper claim shack whether anyone was in it or not.
ISSUES: No talk about abortion, guns, big oil, coal industry, earth warming, land posting or other issues that incite rioting and stoning. Will focus on hating government while cashing that safety net check, which of course is much too small. Bad mouth Washington and other foreign capitals
Shun minorities unless you are one, then attack an even smaller one. There are many examples in history.
Now is the time for the opposition to strike, with the governor sliding downward from 87 to 86 percent in three years. There is no doubt rigor mortis is setting in and the resistance of status quo government is wearing the governor down.
