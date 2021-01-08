The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls varsity basketball team defeated the Enderlin Eagles 58-43 on Thursday, Jan.7.
“Defensively we came out really strong right from the start of the game. High intensity the entire game, it was just a really good team effort. Everybody contributed both defensively and offensively. We had a good point spread offensively,” Warbirds Head Coach Erin Bohnenstingl said.
The Warbirds came out ready to win in the first quarter, racking up a total of 23 points in the first 8 minutes. Ten rebounds in the first quarter helped keep the Warbirds relentless in their scoring. The Warbirds defense was able to keep the Eagles to 10 points in the first quarter.
“They were just ready to go from the start,” Bohnenstingl said.
The Eagles were never able to make up their first quarter deficit. The Warbirds would lead in points the entire evening. Rebounds and clutch three-point shots helped keep the Eagles at bay.
The Eagles slightly out paced the Warbirds in scoring in the second and third quarters putting up 13 and 15 points, respectively. The Warbirds for their part put up 10 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third quarter.
The offensive momentum the Eagles had in the second and third quarter was halted in the fourth quarter by the Warbird’s defense which only allowed 5 points by the Eagles. The Warbirds were able to put up 11 more points and further secure the win.
Guard Drew Frolek led the team in points with 15. Frolek was followed by Tiffany Springer with 11 points and Ashlie Mauch with nine. Frolek and Springer led the team in three-point shots with two each.
Frolek also led the team in assists with four.
Mauch led the Warbirds in rebounds with 10. Overall, the team had 41 one rebounds, 22 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive.
The Warbirds made 23 of their 63 shots Thursday and five of their 21 three-point attempts.
The team is currently 2-3 this season. This was the Warbirds second win this week. The team won against Sargent County on Monday, Jan. 4, 60 - 58.
“We’re trying to get better every single day and I think that we’re finally starting to click and everybody is playing together. Nobody is being selfish and we’re starting to play team ball and everyone is fulfilling their roles,” Bohnenstingl said.
