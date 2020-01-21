Warbird’s height proved problematic for the Pirates

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood broke open what had been a one-point game to surge ahead of Hankinson in Region 1 girls basketball Monday night.
The Warbirds made their move by limiting second-chance opportunities by Hankinson senior post Jasmin Mauch, one of the Pirate’s leading scorers the past two years.
Warbird coach Erin Bohnenstingl credits her senior defenders Kaylee Harles and Maxine Ebel, who were tasked with trying to contain Mauch and held her to only seven points.
“Kaylee and Maxine did a phenomenal job on Jasmin, which was a big part of our team’s success,” Bohnenstingl said.
The Warbirds were paced by Drew Frolek’s 15 points, while teammates Kendra Kaczynski and Gracie Kaczynski both had 10. Hankinson was led by Kya Mauch’s 14, the only Pirate to hit double figures. It was a night of struggles for Hankinson, said coach Tony Herder,
“We struggled to keep Frolek out of the paint, and we struggled to score inside against the Warbird’s height,” he said.
