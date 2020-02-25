Warbirds didn’t back down once

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood coach Todd Hosford said his boys bought into the game plan against Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Knowing they were going to have to match E-K-M’s physicality to have a chance, the Warbirds built a nine-point lead midway through the third quarter and then just hung on.
“I didn’t see anyone back down the whole night. To be able to win this game on senior night made it even more special. Nick (Puetz), Zach (Frankki) and Cory (Hulm) have all worked their tails off for four years so I was pumped they could leave their home floor one last time victorious,” Hosford said.
SCORING: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matthew Heley 6, Carson Buchholz 5, Levi Metcalf 3, Preston Bohnenstingl 16, Zach Frankki 4, Bryer Kaczynski 6, Nick Puetz 2, Ethan Witt 4. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier - Jace Hanson 4, Jorgen Paulson 8, Cale Mattern 5, Dalton Madcke 2, Alex Huber 17, Adam Nitsche 2, Chayse Entzi 6.
