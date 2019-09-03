Warbirds draw first blood against Patriots

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood coach Scott Strenge was all smiles Friday night. His team had just lost to Mayport-Clifford-Galesburg 36-12, but he considered it a win with the intensity and perseverance his young squad exhibited in all phases of the game.
“We showed a lot of improvement from last week. We got the other team to punt — for me, that’s a win,” he said, grinning.
He pointed to the Warbird drive early in the fourth quarter in which sophomore quarterback Riley Brandt had just thrown two incomplete passes, one just went through the fingertips of junior wide receiver Matt Heley, the other bounced off the fingertips of senior tight end Nick Puetz.
Seemingly stalled on the 42 yard line, that could have ended this drive, until Brandt scampered 31 yards to put the Warbirds on the 11 behind great blocking by Heley and running back Preston Bohnenstingl. Three plays later and Brandt scored the final W-L touchdown from eight yards out.
“I really liked that drive where we dropped a couple of passes and still scored. That said a lot. Last week, we wouldn’t have,” Strenge said.
Early in the second quarter the Warbirds had a few miscues, but still reached the end zone when Bohnenstingl tossed a 15 yard pass to Brandt. “I’m very happy with this type of improvement,” Strenge said.
In other area 9-man Class B football Friday night, Tri-State almost blanked Enderlin-Maple Valley on the road, winning 40-6.
“I preach to the kids. We aren’t the biggest or fastest, but we are the most disciplined on the field,” said Tiger coach Fernando Reese.
Hankinson pushed Griggs County into overtime, just falling behind a 14-12 loss on the road. The Pirates faced some adversity with key players getting banged up, said coach Jason Monilaws.
“We went pretty deep to our bench, and it’s not very deep as it is. The kids played a hard-fought game. We just came up short,” he said.
Scoring:
WL - Preston Bohnenstingl 15 yard pass to Riley Brandt (pass failed).
MPCG - Sawyer Satrom 36 yard pass to Jordan Evans (Satrom pass to Evans).
MPCG - Satrom 48 yard run (run failed)
MPCG - Satrom 7 yard run (Satrom pass to Gavin Mewes)
MPCG - Satrom 2 yard run (Satrom pass to Ethan Mewes)
WL - Brandt 8 yard run (run failed)
MPCG - Satrom 64 yard run (pass failed)
