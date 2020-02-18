Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Warbirds fall in OT to Maple Valley Tuesday

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood junior guard Preston Bohnenstingl.

 Submitted

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood played their best quarter of the year Tuesday night against Maple Valley, said coach Todd Hosford

The Warbirds outscored the Raiders 16-4 in this Region 1 boys basketball game.

“We hit five 3-pointers in the third. We built a nine-point lead, but when Maple Valley turned up the pressure, we couldn’t match that and just couldn’t get the ball to the basket,” Hosford said.

The Warbirds fell 49-46 in overtime in a physical contest that went back-and-forth the entire game, Hosford said.

The Warbirds gave up 25 offensive rebounds, and in the end that is what cost the game, Hosford said.

“We had our chances to win it in regulation, but didn’t get the shot we were hoping for,” he said, that and stopping Maple Valley’s sophomore forward Evan Richman, who paced all scorers with 22 points. Richman had 16 points going into halftime.

Three Warbirds hit double figures, led by Preston Bohnenstingl’s 13 points, while Levi Metcalf had 11 and Matthew Heley 10.

SCORING: Matthew Heley 10, Carson Buchholz 2, Levi Metcalf 11, Preston Bohnenstingl 13, Zach Frankki 3, Bryer Kaczynski 7.

