Warbirds focus on staying in game

Oak Grove has 12 seniors on a squad packed with experience. The Grovers that used experience to hold off Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in three sets Tuesday — 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.

Coach Tanner Carlson knew his Warbirds would be taking on a team good in all phases of the game.

“We knew they would be a team near the top of the region, so we tried to focus on staying in the game, no matter what happened,” he said.

And for the first two sets, the Warbirds did exactly that, pushing Oak Grove with a tough defensive block. Carlson said he would put his hitters up against any other Region 1 players. These Warbird hitters managed to be troublesome to the Grovers in the first two sets.

