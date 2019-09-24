Warbirds focus on staying in game

Oak Grove has 12 seniors on a squad packed with experience. The Grovers that used experience to hold off Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in three sets Tuesday — 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.
Coach Tanner Carlson knew his Warbirds would be taking on a team good in all phases of the game.
“We knew they would be a team near the top of the region, so we tried to focus on staying in the game, no matter what happened,” he said.
And for the first two sets, the Warbirds did exactly that, pushing Oak Grove with a tough defensive block. Carlson said he would put his hitters up against any other Region 1 players. These Warbird hitters managed to be troublesome to the Grovers in the first two sets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.