Warbirds have no answer for Vikings

Kindred set a ferocious pace against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Monday in Class B boys basketball. The Vikings topped the Warbirds 72-31.
Kindred opened the first half with 44 points, while limiting the Warbirds to 16. The second half was much the same.
SCORING
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matt Heley 2, Carson Buchholz 9, Preston Bohnenstingl 8, Adam Baldwin 2, Cory Hulm 5, Zach Frankki 3, Bryer Kaczynski 2.
