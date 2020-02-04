Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warbirds have no answer for Vikings

Warbirds have no answer for Vikings

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Warbirds have no answer for Vikings
Buy Now

Carson Buchholz

Kindred set a ferocious pace against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Monday in Class B boys basketball. The Vikings topped the Warbirds 72-31.

Kindred opened the first half with 44 points, while limiting the Warbirds to 16. The second half was much the same.

SCORING

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matt Heley 2, Carson Buchholz 9, Preston Bohnenstingl 8, Adam Baldwin 2, Cory Hulm 5, Zach Frankki 3, Bryer Kaczynski 2.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories