WARBIRDS NAME HOMECOMING COURT AT LIDGERWOOD AND WYNDMERE HIGH SCHOOLS

It's Homecoming for both Lidgerwood and Wyndmere high schools.
Lidgerwood High School’s Homecoming court is made up of Andrew Lehmann, Alex Witt, Zach Frankki, Mason Buehre, Kaylee Harles, Max Ebel, Mikenzi Anderson and Kennedi Meyer.
Coronation was Monday afternoon, so the King and Queen will be featured in the next News Monitor.
Wyndmere High School’s Homecoming court is made up of Jessica Kuchera, Laura Gutzmer, Laiken David, Derek Haertling, Nick Puetz and Thomas Lothspeich.
Coronation will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the school gym. Homecoming week culminates with the 7 p.m. football game when the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds face Enderlin-Maple Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.