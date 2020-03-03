Warbirds post 10-point victory

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood coach Todd Hosford said his Warbirds played a solid game against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at the Feb. 22 boys basketball bonanza.
The Warbirds posted a 10-point win by beating N-G-S 68-58.
Turnovers were still a problem, but Hosford said his Warbirds made up for it by playing good team basketball and shooting well from behind the arc.
“We still need to play more consistently. There were stretches where we’d play great and extend the lead to 15 or 17 points, and then before you knew it, it was back to six or eight,” Hosford said.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was led by Preston Bohnenstingl and Adam Baldwin’s 17 points, the only Warbirds to hit double figures in Saturday’s bonanza.
SCORING: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matt Heley 8, Levi Metcalf 3, Preston Bohnenstingl 17, Adam Baldwin 17, Cory Hulm 6, Zach Frankki 3, Ethan Witt 4, Bryer Kaczynski 8, Nick Puetz 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.