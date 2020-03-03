Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Warbirds post 10-point victory

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Warbirds post 10-point victory
Buy Now

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood guard Preston Bohnenstingl scored 17 points.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood coach Todd Hosford said his Warbirds played a solid game against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at the Feb. 22 boys basketball bonanza.

The Warbirds posted a 10-point win by beating N-G-S 68-58.

Turnovers were still a problem, but Hosford said his Warbirds made up for it by playing good team basketball and shooting well from behind the arc.

“We still need to play more consistently. There were stretches where we’d play great and extend the lead to 15 or 17 points, and then before you knew it, it was back to six or eight,” Hosford said.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was led by Preston Bohnenstingl and Adam Baldwin’s 17 points, the only Warbirds to hit double figures in Saturday’s bonanza.

SCORING: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matt Heley 8, Levi Metcalf 3, Preston Bohnenstingl 17, Adam Baldwin 17, Cory Hulm 6, Zach Frankki 3, Ethan Witt 4, Bryer Kaczynski 8, Nick Puetz 2.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories