SPORTS BRIEFS

Warbirds unable to hold off M-N Sgt.

  • 1 min to read
 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood let off the pressure Tuesday, which allowed Milnor-North Sargent girls to charge back and claim the match in five sets — 22-25, 10-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13.

“We didn’t focus on the job at hand and lost our focus to close the game. They weren’t making any errors and we had way too many,” said Warbird coach Tanner Carlson.

Julia Quam had 15 kills, Tiffany Springer 21 digs and Jessica Kuchera four blocks.

Tuesday, Hankinson defeated Lisbon in three sets — 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

Coach Tera Paulson said it was a solid night with the Pirates passing well and able to control their errors. Jasmin Mauch had 16 kills, Morgan Gaukler nine digs, Alicia Biewer 24 assists.

In another Region 1 contest Tuesday, Kindred topped Tri-State in three sets — 25-12, 25-21, 25-20. Taiha Lick had 10 kills, Halle Hokanson 19 digs and Madi Kemnitz had six assists, said coach Hayley Martenson.

Region 1 Standings as of Thursday:

Hankinson 5-0 10-2-1

Oak Grove 4-0 10-1

Richland 4-0 6-3

Northern Cass 2-0 7-3

Kindred 5-1 5-3-1

Milnor-North Sargent 4-1 5-6

Enderlin 2-2 4-6

Central Cass 1-3 3-6

Wynd-Lidg 1-4 5-7-2

Tri-State 0-4 2-6

Lisbon 0-4 5-9-3

Maple Valley 0-5 3-8

Sargent Central 0-5 1-7

