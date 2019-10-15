Wayne H. Wahler, 66

Wayne H. Wahler, 66, rural Barney, North Dakota, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Bella Terra Care Center, St. George, Utah.

Cremation has taken place with a private service. Burial will be held at a later date.

Wayne was born Aug. 17, 1953 to Harold and Shirley(Polda) Wahler.

He attended Hankinson High School, Hankinson, North Dakota, graduating in 1971. Wayne continued his education at Moorhead State University, Moorhead, Minnesota, pursuing a degree in accounting and finance. Wayne also served in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in February 1980.

As a young man, Wayne enjoyed playing softball and fishing. He enjoyed many trips to Lake of the Woods. He also was an avid sports fan, following the New York Yankees and Chicago Bears.

Throughout his younger adult life, Wayne held a variety of jobs in the construction and highway maintenance fields. He traveled to numerous states, wherever the job took him.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Darrel (Julie) Wahler, rural Barney; sister, Peggy Heuer, West Fargo, North Dakota; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.

