Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We are looking for your Christmas photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We are looking for your Christmas photos
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

All right News Monitor parents, Christmas is only days away. Your children have been watching beneath the tree with wistful expressions, hardly able to contain their glee at opening presents from you and Santa. It doesn’t matter whether your family has one or two Christmases, pull your camera out for the big holiday reveal, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories