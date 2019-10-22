‘We learn to make the most of family time’

BEING A COACH’S WIFE
• Christina Monilaws donned her sunglasses and grey cap with the Pirate logo at Saturday afternoon’s season finale against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. She is there to cheer on her husband Jason Monilaws, who is head football coach at Hankinson. Their two children — Kasia, 8, and Boden, 6, were beside her eating popcorn and cheering on dad.
• “The kids love watching him too. They love that he is a coach,” she said. But being that coach is not always easy on family time since a head coach has so many pulls on his time. A week ago the Friday night football game had to be cancelled because of a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in southeastern North Dakota. That left Jason Monilaws removing that snow Saturday, then the excess water pooling Sunday because of two home games last week.
‘IT’S KIND OF OUR TIME’
• Since the Monilaws’ children are so young, she doesn’t take them to away games. That means Christina Monilaws and the children cozy up on the couch, eating popcorn and M&Ms. “It’s kind of our time to do what we want, watch a movie he wouldn’t necessarily enjoy,” she said, smiling.
FUN AND GAMES
• Being a coach’s wife is both stressful and fun, Christina Monilaws said, who is a fourth grade teacher at Hankinson. “It’s hard to put into words. I enjoy being part of the football program in a different way. We’re cheering for the kids on the field, but we’re also cheering for the coaching staff too,” she said.
