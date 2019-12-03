We still want your cat photos

Come on News Monitor readers, keep sending us your cat photos. Cats do the most remarkable things. While dog are sleeping on the couch, cats are opening cupboards, climbing drapes, chasing dust bunnies. Sit quietly in the corner, hold your camera and just wait for your cat to do something spectacular. Then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Prove once again that cats do in fact rule.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
