We still want your cat photos
Let’s give cat people another go-round. Not everyone owns a dog here in southeastern North Dakota. There are cat people — many cat people in fact who live here. Cats are quirky. Cats are fun. Cats are photogenic as they go about doing their cat things. We know you have a picture or two of your feline besties. If you don’t, now is the time to take one — or several — then send a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to the News Monitor at 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

