We still want your cat photos

Let’s give cat people another go-round. Not everyone owns a dog here in southeastern North Dakota. There are cat people — many cat people in fact who live here. Cats are quirky. Cats are fun. Cats are photogenic as they go about doing their cat things. We know you have a picture or two of your feline besties. If you don’t, now is the time to take one — or several — then send a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail to the News Monitor at 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.