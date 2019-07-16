Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want antique car photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want antique car photos

This 1935 pickup is owned by Bryan Bladow and was part of last year's Cruise Night at Lidgerwood.

 News Monitor file photo

Lidgerwood’s Cruise Night is coming up — stay with the News Monitor to see exactly when this annual event fills Wiley Avenue and antique car collectibles... In the spirit of preparing mind, body and spirit for this classic car show, take some pictures of your own cars — collectibles, hobby cars, antique cars and family sedans, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Recommended for you

Load comments