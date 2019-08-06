We want blue ribbon photos

The North Dakota State Fair was just held, and the local airwaves are now filled with promotions about the upcoming Minnesota Great Get Together at their state fair. Did you go to Minot for North Dakota’s big shindig? Are you readying your livestock or static exhibits for Minnesota’s? Did you take some pictures? If so, send us a few of your best “blue ribbon” fair shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming News Monitor.
• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.