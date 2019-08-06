We want blue ribbon photos

Quantcast
The North Dakota State Fair was just held, and the local airwaves are now filled with promotions about the upcoming Minnesota Great Get Together at their state fair. Did you go to Minot for North Dakota’s big shindig? Are you readying your livestock or static exhibits for Minnesota’s? Did you take some pictures? If so, send us a few of your best “blue ribbon” fair shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming News Monitor.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

