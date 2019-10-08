We want fall colors photos

Quantcast
As the days and nights cool here in the Northland, Mother Nature is putting on one last blast of color before snuggling in during winter. The leaves already are starting to change, offering optimal pictures in the next few weeks to capture these fall colors. When you drive in the country to see the beautiful scenery, take your camera. The News Monitor is looking to feature your outdoor photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Send your pictures to us today.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

