Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want outdoors photos

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want outdoors photos
Metro Creative Graphics

While we’re not ready to give up summer, fall is quickly making its presence felt here in southeastern North Dakota. Enjoy the outdoors while you can. Don’t forget your camera when you head outside, then send us your best shots taken outdoors. Surprise us with the variety. There should be plenty of opportunities to snap the perfect shot. The News Monitor is looking to feature your outdoor photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Send your pictures to us today.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories