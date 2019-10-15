We want storm photos

Quantcast
North Dakota has been indoctrinated into winter after Thursday’s snowfall carried into Saturday afternoon. Now, many social media sites are inundated with pictures of snow. Are your children right now throwing snowballs outside? Take a picture. Is your husband or partner shoveling snow? Take a picture. Remember, the News Monitor is looking to feature your outdoor photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Send your pictures to us today.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

