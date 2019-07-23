Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want your baseball photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want your baseball photos
News Monitor file photo

The boys of summer are wrapping up their baseball season with this week’s District 7 American Legion tournament at Oakes. Look inside this edition for the News-Monitor’s annual baseball card series. Do you have a picture of your favorite baseball player? Are they diving for a catch? Hitting a game winner? Take your camera to the tournament and then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments