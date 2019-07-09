Quantcast
We want your bird photos

Cities, towns and rural hamlets alike are alive with the sound of birds every day. Many News Monitor readers have backyard feeders to supplement the natural fare eaten by our feathered friends. Take your camera outside, sit quietly and snap a few shots of birds at your backyard feeders, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

