We want your corn photos

Karen Speidel | News Monitor

When you drive in the countryside today, look at the farm fields bordering these highways. This year’s wet and humid weather created something special in corn fields — super tall corn that keeps rising skyward as the crop matures. Bring your camera to area cornfields and snap a picture of the tallest corn you can find. Use a yardstick or a person to gauge its height, then send a few of the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

