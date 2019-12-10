Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want your dog photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want your dog photos
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

We can’t let cat people have all of the fun. Dogs are fun, with their lolling tongues and wagging tails. Dogs have an endless supply of energy and devotion. Now it is time for dog lovers to capture photos of man’s best friend. Does your dog like to chase a ball? Bark at squirrels? Watch TV? Take a picture of your dog’s day, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Prove once again that cats do not rule.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories