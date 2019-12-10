We want your dog photos

We can’t let cat people have all of the fun. Dogs are fun, with their lolling tongues and wagging tails. Dogs have an endless supply of energy and devotion. Now it is time for dog lovers to capture photos of man’s best friend. Does your dog like to chase a ball? Bark at squirrels? Watch TV? Take a picture of your dog’s day, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition. Prove once again that cats do not rule.
