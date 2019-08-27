Quantcast
We want your football photos

Tri-State wide receiver Hayden Lick is shown here in this photo.

 News Monitor file photo

Football has kicked off across North Dakota, including for the Hankinson Pirates, Tri-State Tigers and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds. It is that time of year for hard hits and spectacular catches. Football provides fantastic photo opportunities, whether it’s the high school, JV or junior high gridsters. Bring your camera to the opening game and send a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

