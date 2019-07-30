Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want your gardening photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want your gardening photos
Metro Creative Graphics

As July shifts into August, it is that moment when all those hard efforts will pay off in your garden — the toil of removing weeds and pests, of the painstaking care that went into each plant. Just as you harvest those ripe tomatoes and green beans, it’s time to snap a few pictures of your vegetable crop. Have a spectacular egg plant? How about a delicious looking cucumber? Send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Recommended for you

Load comments