We want your gardening photos

As July shifts into August, it is that moment when all those hard efforts will pay off in your garden — the toil of removing weeds and pests, of the painstaking care that went into each plant. Just as you harvest those ripe tomatoes and green beans, it’s time to snap a few pictures of your vegetable crop. Have a spectacular egg plant? How about a delicious looking cucumber? Send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.