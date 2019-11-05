We want your ghastly photos

Halloween is a wonderful time to break out that camera, with the young Trick-or-Treaters canvassing neighborhoods while begging for candy. Their costumes are usually bright and vibrant — everything from witches to President Trump and Harry Potter — lending the perfect opportunity to capture some precious moments. Now that you’ve taken your Halloween photos, send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
