Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want your ghastly photos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want your ghastly photos
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

Halloween is a wonderful time to break out that camera, with the young Trick-or-Treaters canvassing neighborhoods while begging for candy. Their costumes are usually bright and vibrant — everything from witches to President Trump and Harry Potter — lending the perfect opportunity to capture some precious moments. Now that you’ve taken your Halloween photos, send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories