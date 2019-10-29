Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

We want your goofy photos

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
We want your goofy photos
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

Goofing around outside? Getting the neighborhood kids together for a snowball fight — when the snow sticks? You likely are getting the picture — hopefully literally getting the picture — about what the News Monitor is looking for this week in the “We Want Your Photos” feature. Take out your camera when your children are acting goofy, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories