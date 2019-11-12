We want your hunting photos

Hunting widows beware, Friday, Nov. 8 was the day in which your husbands, sons and daughters covered themselves in orange and headed into the North Dakota wilds to bag an elusive buck or doe as deer gun season opened. Hunting season is upon us, so get those cameras dusted off to take the perfect picture of your family and friends after they nabbed the “big one.” After that, send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
