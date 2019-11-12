Quantcast
We want your hunting photos

We want your hunting photos
Hunting widows beware, Friday, Nov. 8 was the day in which your husbands, sons and daughters covered themselves in orange and headed into the North Dakota wilds to bag an elusive buck or doe as deer gun season opened. Hunting season is upon us, so get those cameras dusted off to take the perfect picture of your family and friends after they nabbed the “big one.” After that, send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

