We want your party photos

Tick, tick, tick ... 2019 has only a few more hours left on the clock — then it’s over and get ready for 2020. Do you have any big end-of-the-decade plans? Getting together with family and friends to ring in the new year? If so, don’t forget to take along the News Monitor by snapping a few shots of your fun and festivities. Then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition. This is the perfect way to ring in the new year.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.