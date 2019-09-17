We want your school photos

The first day of school has taken place across the country by now. It’s that treasured time by parents, who return their children to school with glee. For the children returning to school? Not so much glee as grimace. Did you take pictures of your children on that first day? Receive any pictures of your grandchildren wearing their new clothes and sporting new supplies? Send a few of the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
