We want your tall corn photos

When you drive in the countryside today, look at the farm fields bordering these highways. This year’s wet and humid weather created something special in corn fields — super tall corn that keeps rising skyward as the crop matures. Bring your camera to area cornfields and snap a picture of the tallest corn you can find. Use a yardstick or a person to gauge its height, then send a few of the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail News-Monitor 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.