BIRTHS

Welcome new arrival — Claire Ann Breker

Claire Ann Breker

Baby girl, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 19.75 inches long, CLAIRE ANN BREKER, was born Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, to Kari and Jacob Breker of Havana. She was welcomed home by big brothers Mason and Carter. Grandparents are Diane and Florian Wisnewski of Geneseo, and Jeffrey and Jody Breker of Havana.

