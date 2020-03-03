Welcome new arrival — Claire Ann Breker

Baby girl, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 19.75 inches long, CLAIRE ANN BREKER, was born Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, to Kari and Jacob Breker of Havana. She was welcomed home by big brothers Mason and Carter. Grandparents are Diane and Florian Wisnewski of Geneseo, and Jeffrey and Jody Breker of Havana.
BIRTHS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.