What are you thankful for?

Hankinson 4th graders are thankful
“I am thankful for my family, friends, pets. I am thankful for my life, my teachers my house, clothing and food. I am thankful that I get to stay up until 11:00 p.m. We eat a turkey feast, and go out and we play Uno every year.”
Mackenzie Bassett
“I am thankful that I have a family, a home, and friends. I am thankful for nice things like a. xbox, pc, and ps4. I have a good life.”
Xzavier Condon
“I’m thankful for a family, a house, life, food, and clothing. I’m thankful for friends ...”
Jameson Elliot
“I am thankful for these things, I am thankful for my family and my friends and everything they have done for me. I am thankful for food, water, and my house. I am thankful for everything I own.”
Tyson Falk
“I am thankful for making my bed. I love to play games. I like to do fun things like ice skating and swimming.”
Mason Henrichs
“I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for my toys, food, water, PS4 and TV. My puppies Zuse, Frea and Dicota. I love what I am thankful for.”
Jenna Holmes
“What I am thankful for is my mom, dad, and brother. I’m also thankful for everything that I get because I have the best parents I could ask for. I’m still really thankful for my mom and dad getting two dogs for me and my brother. I’m also so thankful for all the trips and gifts me and my brother got. I’m really thankful for the great life I have.”
Hudsyn Hubrig
“I am thankful for all of the food and clothes I have. I’m thankful for my baby brother. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for all my toys and games I have. I’m thankful for the money and the trampoline my grandma has for my brothers and I. I’m thankful for all the trips I go on. And I go on a trip every year.”
Noah Ibarra
“I am thankful for my family, friends, teachers, and food. I am thankful for them because most of them helped me. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my brother, sister, mom, and dad.”
Alex Jean
“I am thankful for the Veterans. They served our country and those people who served we have Veterans Day, it is on Nov. 11. They did a lot and still do. My grandpa was in the army.”
Camri Kelley
“I am thankful for being kind by helping others. I am helping mom and grama and grampa. l like helping neighbors.”
Winston Kluge
“I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for teachers, and police, medics, and Veterans which fought in the war.”
Sinsear Long
“I’m thankful for games to play and outside. Games make me happy. Games are fun to play with. I’m thankful for outside because we can run. I’m thankful that I have a lot of games.”
Cayson Rugenstein
“I am thankful for my family because I can spend time as much as I can. I am also thankful for my food. I am also thankful for school because if I did not go to school then I would not be smart or know anything.”
Lilian Medenwaldt
Fairmount 4th graders are thankful
“I’m thankful for helping my mom and dad. I’m thankful for helping her when she doesn’t have her cane. I’m thankful for carrying stuff in for my dad. I’m thankful for helping my family.”
Mikey Lien
“I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m most thankful for my mom and dad because they gave me shelter and food. I am thankful for my friends because they cheer me up at school. I am thankful for that I have people to care for me.”
Tahryn Gallego
“I’m thankful for my parents and friends. My parents take care of me, Bryson, and Brady. My friends play with me we have fun as we play. My parents and friends care about me.”
Cayden Wangler
