What does Richland’s prevention coordinator have?

While this is Lindsey Bommersbach’s first time working for Richland County or in public health, she has worked as a respiratory therapist. Bommersbach was previously employed for Sanford Health and Essentia Health in inpatient hospital and outpatient settings.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Lindsey Bommersbach is approaching her four-month anniversary as the community prevention coordinator for Richland County, North Dakota. An employee of Richland County Public Health under Public Health Director Kayla Carlson, Bommersbach talked about her career in health and how she’s serving Southern Red River Valley residents.

