What does Richland’s prevention coordinator have?

Lindsey Bommersbach is approaching her four-month anniversary as the community prevention coordinator for Richland County, North Dakota. An employee of Richland County Public Health under Public Health Director Kayla Carlson, Bommersbach talked about her career in health and how she’s serving Southern Red River Valley residents.
She has experience
While this is Bommersbach’s first time working for Richland County or in public health, she has worked as a respiratory therapist. Bommersbach was previously employed for Sanford Health and Essentia Health in inpatient hospital and outpatient settings.
“I was a tobacco cessation counselor for Essentia Health for about eight years,” Bommersbach said. “My background is in respiratory therapy.”
She has people skills
Bommersbach began working as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) as a high school student. It was then, while working in the hospital setting and interacting with healthcare professionals, that her career plans took shape.
“The respiratory therapists would come in and give breathing treatments for the patients I was taking care of, or help them put on their CPAPs at night. I was intrigued by how many things you can do to aid someone’s breathing. I decided to pursue that and have been a respiratory therapist for 16 years,” Bommersbach said.
She has focus
Respiratory therapy to community prevention is a natural transition, Bommersbach said. The majority of patients that she worked with were lifelong smokers, people who developed breathing difficulties. “Helping them quit smoking or giving them education, even when they were in the hospital, was important,” Bommersbach said. “Smoking was the lead cause of their breathing problems. A lot of them stated to me, ‘I wish we could show kids what smoking looks like, what I’m dealing with.’”
She’s had her eyes opened
After a long time interacting with people seeking to quit substances, Bommersbach is now at the front end of prevention. “It’s nice to see the evidence-based prevention programs that are available for Richland County residents and for the youth,” she said. “I’ve been excited to learn more about those things. It’s been a good challenge for me.”
She has respect
“Lindsey’s been great,” Carlson said. “We’re so lucky to have her as part of our team. She’s doing a wonderful job, really getting herself out in the community and taking on managing the grants that we have.”
Bommersbach is proud to have an ample support system, including people like Carlson, Richland County Public Health as a whole, the Richland County Board ofCommissioners, her husband and their two children.
She has new friends
Bommersbach is one of the adult mentors for Sources of Strength at Wahpeton High School. She also is the current leader of the Project YES Coalition.
“Right now, we’re really focusing on underage drinking, including providing education for parents,” Bommersbach said. “Parents the number one influences in a youth’s life and kids are listening to their parents more than parents think they are. We want to promote healthy conversations between parents and youth.”
Her work with Project YES, Sources of Strength and Richland County Public Health is also allowing Bommersbach to talk with youth and parents about topics including vaping, how nicotine affects the brain and attitudes about recreational marijuana. She is especially interested in making connections with the people she talks to, when they consider aspects like health risks.
The public can expect to learn more as the Sticker Shock campaign, thanking people for not furthering underage drinking, returns this winter.
“Starting in February, you’re going to see our message on sleeves at some of the coffee shops,” Bommersbach said. “We’re also going to have our message at the liquor stores, especially close to the Super Bowl. You’ll see us at family events, too, like the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland.”