Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

What does Thanksgiving look like? Hankinson second graders know — because they drew it

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Hankinson second graders took their crayons, a big sheet of white paper ... and drew Thanksgiving.

There are pilgrims, turkeys, apple trees and more in these colorful impersonations of how Thanksgiving looks to 7 and 8 year olds.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories