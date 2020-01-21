What happened last week in Class B basketball?

MONDAY, Jan. 13
TRI-STATE 57, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 44
TIGER LEADERS: Jared Tangen 11, Sam Viger 10, Derick Carl 9, Brady Grefsrud 9, Robert Mendoza 7, Brandon Gruenwald 4, Gavin Rydell 4, Hayden Lick 3.
“We got a lead early in second half and they kept fighting back and were resilient. We matched their physicality, kept our composure and finished the game,” said coach Adam Krueger.
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
CENTRAL CASS 77, TRI-STATE 46
TIGER LEADERS: Brady Grefsrud 11, Jared Tangen 11, Brandon Gruenwald 10, Robert Mendoza 6, Derick Carl 6, Tyler Leverson 2.
“Central Cass got off to a very fast start. They shot well and we didn’t respond very well,” said coach Adam Krueger.
WILMOT, S.D. 55, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 48
WARBIRD LEADERS: Zach Frankki 6, Ethan Witt 5, Nick Puetz 2, Adam Baldwin 2, Matt Heley 4, Carson Buchholz 17, Preston Bohnenstingl 10, Cory Hulm 2.
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 54, OAK GROVE 50
WARBIRD LEADERS: Kendra Kaczynski 16, Drew Frolek 15, Gracie Kaczynski 12, Tiffany Springer 5, Sherilyn Gutzmer 2, Kaylee Harles 2, Zoey Bohnenstingl 2.
