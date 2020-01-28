What happens when you lose local media?

Well, iHeart Media cutbacks reached North Dakota and impacted the staff at the once-great KFYR radio. Bob Seger memorably sang, “I feel like a number,” and that’s what you become when you’re swallowed up by a large media company.
I became disenchanted with radio in the late 1980s when part of our air staff on the No. 1 rated station in town was replaced by taped music and announcers. I quit because I didn’t want be part of a lesser product.
In broadcast journalism, things changed for the worse when the Fairness Doctrine was eliminated under President Ronald Reagan. The Fairness Doctrine tasked broadcast stations who had licenses to the public airwaves with providing balanced perspectives on the issues. It worked and society was less divisive. Media, as a whole, didn’t take sides. Now stations have morphed into purveyors of mean-spirited propaganda.
What if everyone thought alike? Dialogue, different ideas, that’s what builds a better society. Not one philosophy pounded incessantly into our heads.
Local broadcasters always serve their communities better.
In 2002, Clear Channel, which later became iHeart Media, owned all 18 commercial radio stations in Minot when a derailment spewed toxic anhydrous ammonia requiring an evacuation in the early morning hours. Most of these stations weren’t staffed overnight, so it took hours for emergency officials to find someone to sound the alarm. There were 322 injuries and one fatality. A public broadcast license comes with the responsibility of operating in the public’s interest.
Consolidation changes everything. Sometimes it’s necessary. Most of the time it’s profit over people. People simply become a number. Never mind the institutional knowledge and qualities of a worker. Corporations make decisions about people they don’t even know.
Meanwhile, we’re seeing newspapers pushed to the brink and over the edge by declining populations and pressure from media in all directions. Facebook devours advertising. And blithely, people who won’t purchase a subscription or advertising — it should be “free”— wonder why their pet story isn’t covered? I dunno. Maybe Facebook will do it. Free comes at a cost.
What happens when you lose that local media connection? Less information translates into less local control. You won’t know why your taxes went up. You just get the bill. The messaging is consolidated.
There’s less diverse reporting and opinion.
I’ve been in a few meetings about cutbacks, consolidation and new ownership. The first thing they say is “Nothing is going to change,” and then everything changes.
It’s not just media undergoing these changes. Consolidation of once-locally-owned businesses may be good for the corporate office, but without that local connection, they aren’t invested in the community. They don’t support the local charities, the sports club — the things that make living in a small community worth it.
Some businesses in your back yard are managed by people who’ve never walked through the door. They’re making decisions from some remote location. Any community, any business, is more than data. These communities wouldn’t be here if everything was an algorithm. They were built against the odds based on personal relationships and a sweat-equity investment in their community.
Our local lenders have worked with generations, and there’s value in those relationships. Character and history — relationships — make the difference. Mega-banks with stockholders to please will go where there’s more profit.
Sometimes the benefits of consolidation are greater than the negatives. But the further removed the relationships become, the more basic humanity is removed from the equation. To some bean counter in New York, it’s all on the spreadsheet. And when communities stop supporting this shell of a business, they scratch their heads in Manhattan and close the doors in North Dakota.
I’m not going to preach about supporting local businesses as much as you can. You get it. What’s the value of a community? If it isn’t about humanity, what’s it all about?
