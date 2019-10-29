What is happening at Dakota Estates?

Last week’s news:
Bean bag winners Sept. 30 were Evean Holland, Gladys Christensen and Francis Podhola.
Winners of shuffleboard Oct. 2 were Francis Podhola, Frank Ciesynski and Janell Schultz.
A craft with pinecones was done Oct. 7. The activity was well attended. The pinecones were used as decorations here at Dakota Estates.
Loren Hudson and Earl Fust entertained on Oct. 9. It was a fun afternoon. Thank you, guys.
Thanks to the Paul Kuzel family as they donated a “huge” watermelon for residents to enjoy. It weighed 37.6 pounds. The residents had a chance to guess the weight. Gladys Christensen was the winner.
We want to thank all the people who have donated fruits and vegetables. It is such a treat to have that home-grown produce. Thanks one and all.
We had seven residents take a bus trip to Dakota Magic Casino by Hankinson on Oct. 16. Kari, Gary, Sandy and guest Stephanie Kuzel also attended. Thanks for driving Gary. We had a fun afternoon. That’s all we can say. What happens on the bus and the casino, stays on the bus and casino.
This week’s news
Thursday, Oct. 17 visitors of Gladys Christensen were Syd and Linda Thomas of Fargo.
Friday, Oct. 18 we took a bus trip to the Paul Kuzel farm and had a tour of his pumpkin patch along N.D. Highway 18. It was very impressive. Thanks for letting us come out.
Visitors on Monday, Oct. 21 of Doris Anderson were Bev Otterson of West Fargo and Cody and Vian Otterson of Montana.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 visitors of Harriet Berg were Lonnie Aadland of Eden, South Dakota, Kaylee, Kim and Connor Nickeson, Veblen, South Dakota. A visitor on the weekend was Harriet’s son Randy Berg of Prior Lakes, Minnesota.
We played Wheel of Fortune Wednesday, Oct. 23. Nine residents played. It was fun.
