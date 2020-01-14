Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

What is happening this week in SCHOOL CALENDARS?

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
What is happening this week in SCHOOL CALENDARS?
Buy Now

A guest magician for grades K-6 visited Hankinson Public School today.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Jan. 15 - guest magician for grades K-6.

• Thursday, Jan. 16 - Wahpeton JH BBB here, 4:30 p.m.; Ortonville, Minn., GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 20 - elementary CP train safety; Tri-State JH BBB here, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn., 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 21 - Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; JH BBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.; doubleheader — Tri-State GBB here, 6 p.m. and Tri-State BBB here, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Jan. 15 - college English resumes.

• Thursday, Jan. 16 - Richland JH BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 17 - BBB at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 18 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades BB practice, 10 a.m., school gym; Wyndmere JH speech at Enderlin.

• Sunday, Jan. 19 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Jan. 20 - no school at Lidgerwood.

• Tuesday, Jan. 21 - Richland BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Jan. 15 - school board meeting, 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 16 - Milnor-North Sargent GBB at Campbell, Minn., 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 10 - BBB at Kindred, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 20 - no school; JH BBB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot, S.D., GBB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 21 - JH BBB at Browns Valley, 4:30 p.m.; doubleheader — GBB at Hankinson, 6 p.m., and BBB at Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories