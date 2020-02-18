What is on SCHOOL CALENDARS this week?

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Feb. 18 - Jump Rope for Heart, 8:30 a.m.; student council blood drive, 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 - HPV vaccination clinic, 12:30 p.m.; Gearing up for Kindergarten, 6 p.m.; GBB play-ins, site of higher seed.
• Friday, Feb. 21 - Kindred BBB here, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 24 - Region 1 girls basketball quarterfinals, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Region 1 girls basketball semifinals, SHAC.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 - early release at Wyndmere; Wyndmere parent focus meeting, 6:30 p.m.; junior parent post prom meeting at Lidgerwood, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 - Wyndmere Honor Society induction, 7:30 a.m.; Wyndmere kindergarten screening, 8 a.m.; GBB play-ins at site of higher seed.
• Friday, Feb. 21 - Lidgerwood Archery tournament, 3 p.m.; BBB at Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 22 - Lidgerwood Archery tournament; Lidgerwood speech at Wyndmere; NDSCS boys basketball Bonanza - BBB vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 1 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 23 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Feb. 24 - Reading Month guest reader week at Lidgerwood; Region 1 quarterfinals, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo; Lidgerwood elementary BBB practice, 3:30 p.m.; Wyndmere kindergarten registration, 6 p.m.; state Poetry Out Loud at Bismarck.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Region 1 semifinal tournament, SHAC; Redhawks “Hawkeye” Bookworms at Lidgerwood, 2:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Friday, Feb. 21 - Maple Valley BBB at Campbell, Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 22 - NDSCS boys basketball Bonanza - BBB vs. Cavalier, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Feb. 24 - Region 1 quarterfinals, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Region 1 semifinals, SHAC, Fargo.
