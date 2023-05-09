This graph compares the rankings of participants who believe they are reading material from a news source they watch or read (Group B) and participants who believe they are reading material from a source they don't (Group A). The vertical axis shows the 4 questions participants were asked. The numbers from 1-5 that participants responded with were added up and divided by the number of participants in that group to calculate the mean or average. That number was converted into a percentage by multiplying it by 20 (because the numbers are on a scale of 1-5, and 5x20=100).
Editor’s note: Due to Kardelen’s science fair topic’s relation to journalism and mass media, the News Monitor has offered her an opportunity to publish an article about her project. Please wish her and her colleagues the best at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas later this month.
Your beliefs, opinions and experiences can all shape the way you see life. However, many people are unaware of the power these factors have over thinking and decision-making.
Throughout history, some have noticed a trend in how our brains process information. Simply put, we tend to search for, interpret and remember information in a way that confirms our beliefs.
The crazy thing — we aren’t even aware of it.
This subconscious phenomenon is called confirmation bias, and it affects everything from legal convictions to medical diagnoses to interpersonal relationships. While confirmation bias can have minimally positive effects, it largely causes problems for individuals, communities and our world.
I became interested in confirmation bias in summer 2022. When choosing a project topic for the Hankinson Science Fair, one question remained in the back of my mind — could confirmation bias subconsciously cause people to interpret information from the news in ways consistent with their beliefs?
For many, consuming the news can be a good way to learn about local, national and global events. American culture is growing ever more interconnected, and as a result, demand for news media has skyrocketed. With greater consumption of news media, however, comes a greater risk of bias in choosing and interpreting articles.
Methodology
To study confirmation bias in interpretation of news media I created a survey on Google Forms. 132 people took the survey, which provided me with data to analyze.
Participants were asked to read five excerpts from articles produced by four sources and then select which of the four sources they believed produced each story. Finally, they ranked each story in four categories: how informative they found the material, how believable it was, how much they agreed with it and their overall impression of whether they liked or disliked the excerpt. These categories were ranked on a 1-5 scale with one being the lowest and five the highest.
I was interested in two main factors: I wanted to see whether participants who thought they were reading material from a source they already read or watched would rank the material higher than the remaining participants and I wanted to see whether participants who thought they were reading material from a source that was aligned with their political views would rank the material higher.
To test this, I split the participants into two main groups for each test (whether they thought the material was
from a source they shared political views with or not, for instance). I then took the rankings of the groups and compared them to each other.
I determined that participants did, in fact, rank material higher if they believed it was from a source they already read or watched. The same effect occurred with participants who thought they were reading material from a source with which they shared political views.
I presented my findings at the Southeast North Dakota Science and Engineering Fair and the North Dakota State Science and Engineering Fair. I have also advanced to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in mid-May in Dallas.
Folks may wonder why this study or its results matter. Remember back to confirmation bias’s negative effects on society?
It’s important to study and be aware of confirmation bias as a force in our world precisely because of the problems it can cause. The human brain is too complex to solve confirmation bias for good, but with education, critical thinking skills and patience, we can hope to minimize the bias’ destructive effects on our lives and our world.